Video: Nationals Reveal 2019 World Series Rings in Championship Celebration

The Washington Nationals celebrated their 2019 World Series by revealing the rings they'll hand out to players and team personnel.

The 2020 MLB season remains on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prevented the Nationals from staging a traditional ring ceremony. The franchise announced Saturday the players are waiting until games resume to collect their World Series keepsakes:

The Nats showed off the ring, which includes a number of references to Washington's postseason run. The features include an image of a shark cut into the inner portion of the ring, a nod to how Gerardo Parra's walk-up song, "Baby Shark," became a rallying cry for players and fans.

Washington won its first title after defeating the Houston Astros in seven games in the Fall Classic. Stephen Strasburg was named World Series MVP after allowing four earned runs in 14.1 innings across two starts.

It remains unclear when the Nationals will be able to properly commemorate their triumph. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported May 11 that team owners approved a plan that would see the season start in early July, but the MLB Players Association needs to sign off on the proposal as well before action begins on the field.