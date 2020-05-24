Michael Jordan Golf Bag, Shoes, Putter, Signed Driver Auction for Combined $48K

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The Michael Jordan headlines haven't stopped with the conclusion of The Last Dance.

Some of the Chicago Bulls legend's golf equipment was auctioned for tens of thousands of dollars through Golden Age Golf Auctions, including a signed driver that came with his set of personal clubs and a bag with the famous Jumpman logo.

The bag with the signed driver and clubs sold for $25,331, while his personal Scotty Cameron putter went for $10,360. That wasn't all, as Jordan's signed golf shoes sold for $11,143, and a signed golf photo from Upper Deck sold for $1,466.

Jordan's love of golf was clear throughout the documentary to the point he even suggested he still had time to take some swings after defeating the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals.

The documentary also provided a behind-the-scenes look at a golf outing for the Bulls as a whole during the 1997-98 campaign when head coach Phil Jackson believed the team needed a break.

The auction winner can now use some of the same golf equipment Jordan did when he was taking those breaks from dominating on the hardwood.