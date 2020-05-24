Lions QB Matthew Stafford's Man Cave and Renovated Home Detailed by Builders

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Matt Stafford and his wife Kelly recently listed their Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, lakefront house for $6.5 million. The house features a glass elevator, a half-sized basketball court, an infinity pool, a huge kitchen, a 600-bottle wine room that rests on 40-inch-by-40-inch glass panels and a man cave that resembles a lounge, according to Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press.

The builders who worked on the house at Bosco Building Inc. went over some of the most unique and memorable features.

"The ceiling of that wine room is all glass that's looking up into the dining room," Anthony Bosco said. "So from the dining room upstairs you're looking down into the wine room and from the wine room you look into the second story of the house. It's pretty wild."

Project manager Tim Birchmeier also recounted that when Stafford's offensive line teammates came to visit, they were too nervous to sit above the wine room in the dining area given all the glass.

The man cave is also truly unique, as Bosco noted:

"There's a porch off the side and Tim engineered an overhead door system. Almost works like a garage door, so when you open that door in that man cave, or open that wall up, that door wraps around and retracts into the ceiling. He figured out a way to do it without interfering with any of the lighting. It's pretty wild. The door will come back and you don't see it and you've got a completely open wall."

The room also features a pool table made of concrete that weighs a hefty 1,700 pounds.