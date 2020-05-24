The Undertaker Reveals 'Probably 1 of the Most Special Moments' of WWE Career

WWE.com

Three decades into perhaps the greatest career in wrestling history, it would be nearly impossible for fans to pick out their favorite Undertaker moment.

For Taker himself, a reminder of his rests on the wall of his home gym.

In the latest installment of his The Last Ride docuseries, Undertaker said the "most special moment" of his career came when he, Triple H and Shawn Michaels stood at the top of the ramp following their Hell in the Cell match at WrestleMania XXVIII.

"It was storytelling at its finest," Undertaker said. "Here for the last four years, these guys had beat the living hell out of each other—and we did. It was just an organic moment that happened. It wasn't planned. It was probably one of the most special moments of my career, standing up there with those two guys who I had the utmost respect for."

That moment is widely seen as the end of the era led by Triple H, Undertaker and Shawn Michaels as they ceded the top of the card to a younger generation. Triple H and Undertaker fought in a Hell in the Cell match with Michaels as the special guest referee, capping four years' worth of storytelling that saw Taker retire Michaels and then The Game be unable to avenge his best friend's losses.

"It just was all real, in that moment, us leaving together, us standing on the top of that stage together. That's one of my favorite moments, I think, of all time," Triple H said.

Triple H bought himself, Michaels and Taker a framed photograph of the three of them standing on the stage to commemorate the moment. Undertaker showed off his as part of The Last Ride.

"It's a constant reminder of the most special moment of my career," Taker said.