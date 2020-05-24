Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage Match Set for AEW Fyter Fest After Double or Nothing

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

As Jon Moxley has learned already, uneasy lies the head that wears a crown.

Moxley successfully defended the AEW World Championship against Mr. Brodie Lee on Saturday. Shortly after the event, AEW President Tony Khan announced Moxley will have to put the title belt on the line against Brian Cage at Fyter Fest, per Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin.

The details for Fyter Fest will come on Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite.

Cage made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing as the mystery entrant in the Casino Ladder match.

By virtue of winning the match, Cage earned an opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Championship.

Cage had been out of action since wrestling Rob Van Dam to a no-contest at Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill event on Jan. 12. The 36-year-old confirmed in January that his contract with Impact had expired and that he planned to take time off for a torn biceps.

AEW is obviously looking to get The Swolverine involved in something big right out of the gate.

Even if he's unable to take the championship from Moxley, Cage's involvement in the match will help cement him as a top threat in the promotion.

Moxley had to dig down deep in order to topple Lee. He delivered three Paradigm Shifts to the leader of The Dark Order, but it took a sleeper hold to make Lee finally pass out.

The road from here won't get any easier for Mox.