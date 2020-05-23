Video: Mike Tyson Confronts Jake 'The Snake' Roberts at AEW Double or Nothing

Video: Mike Tyson Confronts Jake 'The Snake' Roberts at AEW Double or NothingMay 24, 2020
James Gilbert/11iStock/Getty Images
Mike Tyson helped maintain order during Cody and Lance Archer's TNT Championship match Saturday at All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing.
Tyson was on hand to present the title belt to the victor, Cody, but he inserted himself into the action somewhat when Archer's manager, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, attempted to bring a snake into the ring.
Iron Mike met Roberts on the entrance ramp, at which point Roberts determined that discretion was the better part of valor:
The 53-year-old Tyson certainly looks to be in great shape, which isn't surprising after a video from one of his training sessions went viral earlier this month.
Few will begrudge Roberts for his decision.
