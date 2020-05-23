Video: Mike Tyson Confronts Jake 'The Snake' Roberts at AEW Double or Nothing

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Mike Tyson looks on before the start of the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
James Gilbert/11iStock/Getty Images

Mike Tyson helped maintain order during Cody and Lance Archer's TNT Championship match Saturday at All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing.

Tyson was on hand to present the title belt to the victor, Cody, but he inserted himself into the action somewhat when Archer's manager, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, attempted to bring a snake into the ring.

Iron Mike met Roberts on the entrance ramp, at which point Roberts determined that discretion was the better part of valor:

The 53-year-old Tyson certainly looks to be in great shape, which isn't surprising after a video from one of his training sessions went viral earlier this month.

Few will begrudge Roberts for his decision.  

