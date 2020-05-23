Miami HS Coach Max Edwards Suspended; Allegedly Held Practices During Pandemic

Mike Fuentes/Associated Press

A high school football coach overseeing one of the top programs in Florida has been suspended for allegedly hosting practices during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Max Edwards of Miami Northwestern High School has been sidelined while the school district investigates. The district categorized football practices as an "unauthorized athletic activity."

Northwestern is a seven-time state champion, having won 6A titles in 2017 and 2018 as well as a 5A title in 2019.

Edwards took over the Northwestern program in 2014 after serving as an assistant from 1998 to 2004. The Bulls have gone 51-16 during his run.

The current roster boasts plenty of high-level recruits, per 247Sports, including 4-star receiver Romello Brinson and 3-star tight end Kahlil Brantley.

Brantley is currently committed to the Miami Hurricanes, while Brinson continues to consider offers from Miami, Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M.

Even before Edwards was named head coach, the school had been churning out high-end NFL players. Northwestern's alumni include Teddy Bridgewater, Amari Cooper, Lavonte David, Eli Rogers, Sean Spence, Vernon Carey and DeAndre Baker.

According to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald, Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego said in a statement that the investigation is only just beginning:

"Further action may be taken against others who may have been involved in this unsanctioned event. The school is in the process of communicating with parents of students who may have participated."

High school athletics were paused March 18, less than two weeks before spring practices were set to begin.

The number and intensity of Edwards' alleged practices during the pandemic remain undisclosed as the investigation continues. No timeline has been given for its completion.