Tom Brady Roasts Eli Manning, Welcomes Him to Twitter with '4th Quarter' Joke

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Recently retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning officially joined Twitter on Saturday, and it wasn't long before friendly rival Tom Brady welcomed him to the platform.

The 39-year-old Manning announced his Twitter arrival with the following tweet, which featured a slightly altered quote from the movie Hoosiers:

Brady, who lost to Manning in a pair of Super Bowls, then cracked a joke about Manning in reference to his late-game heroics:

Manning's Giants and Brady's New England Patriots faced off in Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI. The Giants trailed entering the fourth quarter in both of those games, but Manning came up clutch on each occasion.

The Pats were undefeated entering Super Bowl XLII and seemed destined to complete a perfect 2007 season. However, Manning and David Tyree connected for the famous "helmet catch" late in the fourth quarter, and Manning then hit Plaxico Burress for the game-winning touchdown with 35 seconds remaining.

Four years later, Manning completed another miraculous pass on a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter when he squeezed in a sideline throw to Mario Manningham. Running back Ahmad Bradshaw scored from six yards out with 57 seconds remaining, and the Giants beat the Pats again.

Despite those losses, Brady's career is nothing to sneeze at with six Super Bowl wins, four Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards to his credit. He will look to add to those totals in a new locale this season, as the 42-year-old signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

Manning's playing career is over. He lost his starting job to rookie Daniel Jones last season and retired in January, allowing Jones to take over on a full-time basis.

Although Manning had his shortcomings and struggles, he will always be remembered for beating Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl twice.

With a Twitter account now in tow, Manning has the ability to remind Brady of those wins on a daily basis if he so chooses.