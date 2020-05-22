Knicks Legend, Georgetown HC Patrick Ewing Announces Positive COVID-19 Test

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Former New York Knicks great and current Georgetown men's basketball head coach Patrick Ewing announced Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19:

Ewing, 57, was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008 after a decorated basketball career that included a national championship with Georgetown, two NBA Finals appearances with the Knicks, 11 All-Star Game appearances and a gold medal with the 1992 United States Olympic men's basketball team.

After his playing days ended in 2002, Ewing served the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic as an assistant coach until 2017, when he became Georgetown's head coach.

Ewing's history at Georgetown dates back to 1981, when he stepped foot on campus as a freshman. He averaged 15.3 points and 9.2 rebounds during his four seasons with the Hoyas, who reached the NCAA tournament finals in three of those campaigns, winning once in 1984 over Houston.

The Knicks took the three-time All-American and 1985 National College Player of the Year with the first overall selection in the 1985 NBA draft. Ewing led the Knicks to the playoffs in all but two of his seasons in New York, with his tenure there ending in 2000.

Per Scott Gleeson of USA Today, Ewing is among many current and former athletes and coaches who have tested positive for COVID-19, including Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, Knicks owner James Dolan and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

As of Friday afternoon, the World Health Organization reported that over 4.99 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide and that over 327,800 people have died.