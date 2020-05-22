John Cena Nominated for Daytime Emmy for 'Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?'

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The Nickelodeon show Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?, which is hosted by 16-time WWE champion John Cena, is up for a Daytime Emmy Award.

Per Kimberly Nordyke and Anne Howard of The Hollywood Reporter, Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? is up against Double Dare, Family Feud, Jeopardy! and The Price Is Right.

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? initially appeared on Fox from 2007-09 and then once again in 2015, with comedian Jeff Foxworthy hosting all four seasons. It went off air after the fourth season, but Nickelodeon revived the show in 2019 with Cena as host and executive producer.

The concept of the show revolves around adult contestants attempting to answer questions regarding topics covered in elementary school. The contestants are vying for a jackpot at night's end and can enlist the help of fifth graders along the way.

Cena has largely made the transition to Hollywood in recent years, appearing in movies such as Blockers, Trainwreck, Fighting with My Family and Daddy's Home. He was also an executive producer for animated series Dallas & Robo.

The award show will air on June 26 on CBS with nominees, recipients and other guests appearing joining virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.