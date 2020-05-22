Naomi Osaka Passes Serena Williams as Highest-Paid Female Athlete in Single Year

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka set a record for most money earned by a female athlete in a 12-month period.

Per Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes, Osaka's $37.4 million in earnings and endorsements over the past year was $1.4 million more than Serena Williams made.

Badenhausen noted Williams held the title of highest-paid female athlete for each of the past four years; the previous high-water mark for a female athlete in a single year was the $29.7 million Maria Sharapova made in 2015.

