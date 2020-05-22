Naomi Osaka Passes Serena Williams as Highest-Paid Female Athlete in Single Year

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 22, 2020

CARTAGENA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 08: Naomi Osaka of Japan attends during the 2020 Fed Cup Qualifier between Spain and Japan at Centro de Tenis La Manga Club on February 08, 2020 in Cartagena, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka set a record for most money earned by a female athlete in a 12-month period.

Per Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes, Osaka's $37.4 million in earnings and endorsements over the past year was $1.4 million more than Serena Williams made. 

Badenhausen noted Williams held the title of highest-paid female athlete for each of the past four years; the previous high-water mark for a female athlete in a single year was the $29.7 million Maria Sharapova made in 2015. 

      

