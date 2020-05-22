Jamal Adams Trade Rumors: Jets Have 'No Intention' of Moving Star Despite Buzz

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 22, 2020

New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
David Dermer/Associated Press

The New York Jets remain insistent they aren't going to trade Jamal Adams amid new speculation about the two-time Pro Bowl safety. 

Per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano, the Jets have "no intention" of dealing Adams despite the two sides hitting a stalemate in their contract negotiations. 

ESPN's Rich Cimini reported the Jets and Adams are at an impasse because he wants a new deal before the season, but the team would prefer to wait because they want him to be "all in" by participating in the voluntary offseason schedule and training camp. 

Cimini added Adams is "open to a trade" if a deal doesn't get done, and more than half of the NFL's 32 teams have called the Jets to express their interest. 

NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin texted RJ Choppy of 105.3 The Fan to say the Jets are seeking a first- and third-round pick for Adams. 

There were rumblings prior to the trade deadline last October that Adams could be moved. Albert Breer of TheMMQB reported the Dallas Cowboys tried to get a deal done with the Jets, but "the asking price was too high."

Adams is eligible for an extension this offseason heading into the fourth year of his rookie contract. His fifth-year option, worth $9.86 million in 2021, was picked up on April 29. 

Video Play Button

Drafted No. 6 overall by the Jets in 2017, Adams has started all 46 games he's played over the past three seasons. The 6'1", 213-pound Texas native tied for second on the team with 75 combined tackles and set a career high with 6.5 sacks in 2019. 

