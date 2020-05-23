Ranking the NFL's Top 7 Passing Offenses Heading into the 2020 Season

0 of 7

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

The NFL is a passing league. That remains true even as dual-threat quarterbacks and run-heavy offenses continue to rise in popularity. A team that can reliably strike deep and do so quickly is always going to have a chance to win on game day.

The Kansas City Chiefs proved this in 2019, staging comebacks in all three of their postseason games. There's no denying the Chiefs became Super Bowl champions on the strength of Patrick Mahomes and their passing attack.

The NFL is also a copycat league, meaning several teams will undoubtedly try to emulate Kansas City's open and uptempo passing philosophy.

Which ones will succeed? Will the Chiefs remain kings of the proverbial passing mountain? Using factors like past production, player potential, quarterback performance and play-calling as guidelines, we'll try to answer these questions and more.

These are the projected top seven passing attacks of 2020.