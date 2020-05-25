Ranking the Top 5 Receiver Duos in the NFL Entering 2020

1 of 5

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

It appears Tyler Lockett finally has a bona fide partner in crime in a Seattle Seahawks passing game that should explode in 2020.

That's because Lockett—the NFL leader in yards per target since the start of 2018—is likely to receive less attention from opposing defenses as DK Metcalf rises.

The rookie Mississippi product found his groove in Seattle's critical regular-season finale as well as the team's two 2019 postseason games, catching 17 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns during that stretch. In a playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, he scored a game-breaking 53-yard touchdown and made two critical catches on 3rd-and-long (one on a scoring drive, the other to essentially ice the win).

What's scary is he's still only 22, and he entered the league as a raw route-runner who probably slipped into Round 2 because he was expected to need time to develop. Metcalf lacked consistency for much of his rookie season, but if he can pick up where he left off, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will likely feast in 2020.

And it looks as though the Seahawks already have plans to expand the physically marvelous Metcalf's role.

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer told Chuck and Buck in the Morning in April (via Joe Fann of NBC Sports):

"The No. 1 thing that we know is that we can move him around and do different things with him. He kind of got stuck at the 'X' receiver last year. This year we know we can move him around quite a bit more. I just think the flexibility of moving him around and introducing some different route concepts that we can kind of get him up to speed on will complement the things that he's already put on film."

Metcalf and the 27-year-old Lockett scored 11 touchdowns in Seattle's last 11 regular-season and playoff games last year and should be even harder to deal with moving forward.