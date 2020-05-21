Rams' Aaron Donald on Playing in Empty Stadiums: 'You Need Fans to Play a Game'

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 22, 2020

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald signs autographs for fans during the NFL football team's training camp, Saturday, July 30, 2016, in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
Ryan Kang/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald has made clear how he feels about the NFL potentially playing games in empty stadiums.   

Speaking to reporters on a video call Thursday, Donald explained that fans are a vital part of NFL games and make an impact on the players themselves (h/t ESPN's Lindsey Thiry):

"You need fans to play a game. I don't see how you could play a game without no fans. I feel like that takes out the excitement and the fun out of the game.

"... I feel like the fans is what pick you up. The fans is what makes the game exciting. The fans will give you that extra juice when you're tired and fatigued, when you make that big play and you hear 80,000 fans going crazy. That just pumps you up."

       

