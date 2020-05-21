Triple H Remembers Shad Gaspard: 'Just a Great Human Being'

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Triple H provided his memories of the late WWE superstar Shad Gaspard on Thursday with TMZ Sports:

"He was such a great guy," Triple H said. "Shad was one of those guys that everybody loved. ... He's just the greatest guy. So nice. And finding success in all these other things he was doing in Hollywood and everything else."

The 39-year-old Gaspard's body was found on Venice Beach in California on Wednesday, per the Associated Press.

He and his 10-year-old son, Aryeh, were caught in a rip current while swimming there Sunday.

Lifeguards attempted to save Gaspard and his son, but Gaspard told the first responders to save Aryeh first, per WWE.

"Knowing that he said 'save my son' and that was the last thing he did, that's all you need to know about the guy," Triple H added. "Just a great human being, and it's tragic."

Responders were unable to get to Gaspard, who was swept out to sea.

Triple H had also offered his condolences on Twitter Wednesday:

Tributes poured in from multiple sources, including from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who offered his condolences:

Gaspard is survived by his wife, Siliana, and son, Aryeh.