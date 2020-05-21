Yankees News: Aaron Judge 'Champing at the Bit' to Return from Rib Injury

Yankees News: Aaron Judge 'Champing at the Bit' to Return from Rib InjuryMay 21, 2020
Matt Slocum/Associated Press
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is "champing at the bit" to get some swings in as he recovers from a fractured rib, according to Yankees hitting coach Marcus Thames.
Thames appeared on the Yes Network on Thursday and spoke about Judge, among other topics (3:45 mark):
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
MLBPA Responds to MLB's Health Plan
🚿Fewer restrictions 🏥More testing, medical personnel. See full list of player requests 👉 (NY Post)