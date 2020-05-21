Yankees News: Aaron Judge 'Champing at the Bit' to Return from Rib Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2020

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts after striking out against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is "champing at the bit" to get some swings in as he recovers from a fractured rib, according to Yankees hitting coach Marcus Thames.

Thames appeared on the Yes Network on Thursday and spoke about Judge, among other topics (3:45 mark):

                      

