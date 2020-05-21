Report: NBA Talking to National COVID-19 Test Providers Amid Restart Talks

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The NBA continues to take noteworthy steps as it prepares to decide whether to resume the 2019-20 season.

According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, the league has informed teams it is in "discussions" with multiple national COVID-19 testing providers.

Teams have been asked to create accounts with BioReference Laboratories, LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics and Vault Health/RUCDR Infinite Biologics at Rutgers University as the league continues to weigh options.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said it could be mid-June before he makes a determination on restarting the season. In any case, testing will be at the heart of whatever plan the league enacts should basketball return this summer.

The league's desire to partner with a private company would help ensure no tests are being rerouted from the front lines.

"The biggest issue is the number of tests, and we can't take tests from those who need it," an unnamed source told Charania following a virtual NBA Board of Governors meeting earlier in May.

Even as Silver debates using two hub cities—likely Las Vegas and Orlando, Florida, per recent reports—testing remains a vital component.

Additionally, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Mayo Clinic are leading an NBA-wide COVID-19 study to determine what percentage of players, coaches, executives and other staff members have developed antibodies against the virus.

When basketball does return, Silver is working to prepare the league for players to test positive, which is why it is imperative the NBA can perform daily tests. Anyone with a confirmed case would be subject to quarantine while games continue.

Until a vaccine is developed, the league has limited options, and Silver has continued to inform players and executives alike of the risks associated with resuming activities.

Thursday's message is a step toward making sure teams are prepared to assume those risks should play resume this season.