Tom Brady's Attention to Detail Discussed by Buccaneers Center Ryan Jensen

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

In the wake of an informal workout organized by Tom Brady earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen opened up about what he learned.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Jensen was particularly impressed with Brady's attention to detail when he asked if he wears a glove:

"I'm like, 'Uh, yeah.' And he's like, 'OK, we gotta talk about that.' These minute details so far that I've seen him be concerned with, from something as small as that to cutting on the fourth step, not the fifth step, on a route, it's stuff like that where I'm sure he carries himself through his life like that. You can tell he's very detail-oriented that way."

