Mike Tyson Says a Charity Boxing Match vs. Evander Holyfield 'Would Be Awesome'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2020

Evander Holyfield, left, and Mike Tyson, attend a special screening of
Andy Kropa/Associated Press

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson confirmed Thursday he's open to a boxing match against 1990s rival Evander Holyfield to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

"That would be awesome for charity," Tyson said on TMZ Live. "Can you imagine me and him going in the ring together?"

He added: "Hey, listen, there are a lot of people out there that need help, and something like that could help a lot of people, that's in need for help."

Tyson, 53, and Holyfield, 57, have each posted videos of their recent training sessions, which helped fuel speculation about a third meeting.

"I'm in good shape," Tyson told TMZ. "I feel really good!"

Last week, Holyfield also expressed interest in another matchup with Iron Mike during an interview with Fiaz Rafiq and Richard Forrester of The Sun. He cautioned not to expect a knock-down, drag-out brawl similar to what they could have produced two decades ago, though.

"We have to come up with something that is not a knockout grudge match," he said. "It's not about who can beat who, but to show people we were some of the greatest fighters in our era and we've come together as men to do something for others."

Holyfield upset Tyson to win the WBA heavyweight title by knockout in November 1996. The rematch in June 1997 ended in disqualification when Tyson bit The Real Deal's ear.

Video Play Button

The former championship-fight counterparts have since made amends.

"I don't have anything against Mike personally. The thing is I think it would be good for the sport, and even though boxing is a rough sport, we can show people we can come together," Holyfield told The Sun.

It's unclear whether there's been formal discussions about making the trilogy fight a reality, though.

