NBA Rumors: Latest on Lakers' Anthony Davis, Warriors' Marquese Chriss

When it comes to Anthony Davis, the most important question is this: will he resign with the Los Angeles Lakers or leave in free agency?

Not surprisingly, that decision also hinges on what will happen with the salary cap.

According to Yahoo Sports' Keith Smith, if it drops dramatically, Davis may not opt out of the final year of his contract or chose to sign a short deal in order to re-enter the market under more ideal circumstances.

But if there's no cap hit, he'll likely sign a long-term deal this summer to remain in Hollywood.

That contract could be worth $205 million over five years, for an average of $40.4 million a year.

According to The Athletic's Bill Oram, though, there are those within the Lakers organization that think he might pass on a five-year deal in favor of a three-year deal with a player option in the third year.

What's important about that is that it gives him more control over what happens to his career when he turns 29 and LeBron James is almost 38.

Kawhi Leonard signed a similar deal with the Los Angeles Clippers last summer to make sure he remains in the driver's seat of his own player destiny.

This is all contingent, of course, on how Davis' mindset has changed since announcing back in January that he would enter free agency this summer after declining the Lakers four-year, $146 million max extension.

"I still look at it as we’ll see what happens at the end of the season," Davis said on ESPN's First Take (c/o Adam Zagoria of Forbes). "But when that time comes I’ll think about it and see what’s going on. But right now I’m trying to focus and win a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers."

The seven-time All Star has a $28.7 million player option for next year, so he can afford to be patient and it looks like that will work in his favor as commissioner Adam Silver works on how and when the league will resume play.

Through 55 games in L.A., Davis averaged 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.

Before the abrupt stoppage to the season, the Lakers had the best record in the Western Conference at 49-14.

How Marquese Chriss Could Affect Warriors Draft

Matt York/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors had the worst record in the league (15-50), so they are bound for the lottery, with likely a top-5 pick in the draft.

That means the Warriors could be in the running for James Wiseman, a 7'1" center from Memphis known for his versatility, defensive acumen and shot-blocking ability.

Wiseman's stint with the Tigers was short-lived, but he averaged an impressive 5.4 blocks per game to go along with 25.5 points and 14.3 rebounds during his last year in high school.

But if Golden State picks Wiseman, what does that mean for Marquese Chriss?

A journeyman before landing with the Warriors, Chriss found his stride under head coach Steve Kerr's system, excelling as a rim runner, passer and defender on the block.

Over the last stretch of 15 games, the 6'9" big man averaged 13.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 blocks, which impressed the the organiziation.

According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, Golden State's front office is optimistic about Chriss and invested in him to the point where he'd be their starting center next season.

That means the Warriors, instead of taking Wiseman, may look at other options with the top pick.

That could also mean that they would "consider" trading it to find a better team fit lower in the draft.

"I’m just thankful to have an organization that believes in me," Chriss told Letourneau. "At the end of the day, if they do draft (Wiseman), I know they’re making the best decision that they can for this team and that they feel will be beneficial for us to win a championship.

"As a team player, I want to win and I want to be a part of the team. Whatever role I have to have to make that happen, I’ll take on."

Golden State converted Chriss' two-way contract to a standard NBA contract back in February. The two-year deal is worth $2,478,471 including $1,454,468 guaranteed.

