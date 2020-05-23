Gargano vs Lee and Matches That Must Be Added to WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The card for next month's NXT TakeOver: In Your House is beginning to take shape after Wednesday's episode of NXT, and it is already apparent that the pay-per-view has the potential to be one of the best wrestling shows of the year.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross and Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai are already official, but there are several other compelling rivalries ongoing in NXT that should come to a head at TakeOver.

With NXT TakeOver: In Your House just two weeks away, here are a few matches that should be added to the card in order to truly make it a must-see event.

Johnny Gargano vs. Keith Lee

Johnny Gargano was once perhaps the most beloved babyface in NXT history, but it hasn't taken him long to hit his stride in his new role as a cocky and delusional heel.

Gargano beat Ciampa several weeks ago with help from his wife, Candice LeRae, in a match that effectively ended their rivalry. Fans have been awaiting a clue for who Johnny Wrestling may feud with next ever since then, and they finally got their answer Wednesday.

After Gargano and LeRae took some shots at Keith Lee and Mia Yim last week, Johnny and Candice emerged Wednesday to taunt Yim following her match. That led to Lee showing up and chasing Gargano away.

Although it hasn't been mentioned on NXT TV yet, Lee and Yim are dating in real life, so a mixed tag team match against Gargano and LeRae would make sense. The true money match, however, is Gargano vs. Lee for Lee's North American Championship.

Gargano is a Grand Slam champion in NXT and has had some of the best matches in the history of the brand. Lee is still on the ascent, but ever since his performance at Survivor Series last year, his popularity has skyrocketed and he has become one of the faces of NXT.

Based on the arrogance of Gargano's character, he should have the desire to stop Lee in his tracks before he gets too popular and ultimately surpasses him in that regard.

Gargano and Lee are two of the best in-ring workers NXT has to offer, and the unique dichotomy of a smaller heel against a much larger babyface would undoubtedly make for an intriguing matchup.

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

After getting taken out by a mystery attacker ahead of his scheduled match against Velveteen Dream a few weeks ago, it was later revealed that Finn Balor was a victim of Damian Priest.

Priest made his presence felt recently during a match between Balor and Cameron Grimes by hitting Balor in the leg with a baton. That was enough to throw Balor off and allow Grimes to hit him with the Cave In for the shocking upset victory.

The Archer of Infamy then pressed a steel chair against Balor's throat and professed his desire to make life miserable for the former NXT champion.

On Wednesday's episode of NXT, Priest suggested that he wanted to face Balor at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, and one can only assume that Balor will accept the challenge based on his desire to get revenge on his attacker.

While it can be argued that feuding with Priest is a step down for Balor since there is no title involved, it is an intriguing rivalry due to the fact that they have never faced each other in a match before. In fact, their only experience with one another is tagging together a few times on NXT house shows.

Balor had been set to feud with United Kingdom champion Walter, but the coronavirus pandemic has left Walter stuck in Europe. That rivalry and match will likely be in the cards at some point, but a program with Priest is a solid consolation prize for now.

The match should be a good one due to their in-ring skill, plus Priest will be elevated simply by getting in the ring with someone that boasts a resume as impressive as the one Balor owns.

Balor figures to win the match, and that should give him plenty of momentum if and when the opportunity to face Walter comes to fruition.

Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream No Holds Barred

It isn't often that the NXT Championship is overshadowed, but based on the card that is likely to be put together for NXT TakeOver: In Your House, it can be argued that Adam Cole and title aren't high on the list of what fans are clamoring to see most.

Part of the reason for that is the fact that Cole and Velveteen Dream just did battle for the NXT Championship a couple of weeks ago in a fairly short match that was won by Cole after Dexter Lumis, Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish all got involved.

On Wednesday's NXT, Strong beat Lumis, but chaos broke out against afterward with Cole, Fish and Dream all battling. Dream put an exclamation point on the segment when he went to the top rope and hit Cole with an elbow drop over the guardrail and onto the cement floor.

All signs point toward Cole and Dream going at it again, but in order to make things more interesting, the rule book should be thrown out the window in the form of a No Holds Barred match.

There is little doubt that Lumis and Undisputed Era are going to get involved regardless, but the No Holds Barred stipulation means essentially anything can happen, and there is nothing the referee can do to stop it.

Cole and Undisputed Era as a whole tend to thrive under those conditions, and the amount of possibilities at the disposal of Cole and Dream would likely make for a heated brawl.

