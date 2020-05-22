Updated 2020 AEW Double or Nothing Match Card Ahead of PPV

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

One year after bursting onto the scene with Double or Nothing, AEW will hold the second edition of the pay-per-view Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida.

While the card looks strong on paper, it will have a decidedly different feel than last year's event since the coronavirus pandemic will prevent fans from being in attendance. That means AEW's performers will be tasked with putting on a great show only for those watching from home.

With the AEW World Championship, TNT Championship and AEW Women's Championship all on the line, the stakes will be high at Daily's Place, even without a live crowd.

Here is everything you need to know about the Double or Nothing PPV, including a full rundown of the scheduled card.

Where: Daily's Place and TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

When: Saturday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET (pre-show starts at 7 p.m. ET)

Watch: B/R Live

Double or Nothing 2020 Match Card

Stadium Stampede: The Elite (Matt Hardy, Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, The Young Bucks) vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager , Santana, Ortiz)

, Santana, Ortiz) TNT Championship: Cody vs. Lance Archer

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie Lee

World Championship: Jon (c) vs. Brodie Lee AEW Women's Championship: Nyla Rose (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

Women's Championship: Rose (c) vs. Casino Ladder match: Darby Allin vs. Rey Fenix vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus vs. Kip Sabian vs. Colt Cabana vs. TBA

vs. Orange vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Frankie vs. vs. Kip vs. Colt Cabana vs. TBA MJF vs. Jungle Boy

vs. Jungle Boy Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

Dustin Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears

Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender match: Private Party vs. Best Friends

Top Matches to Watch

Stadium Stampede

While several titles are set to be vied for at Double or Nothing, all signs point toward the unique Stadium Stampede match between The Elite and The Inner Circle headlining the show.

The two factions were originally scheduled to do battle in the first-ever Blood and Guts match on March 25, but the COVID-19 outbreak forced a change of plans. The rivalry between the two groups continued, though, and they will finally go at it in a five-on-five match.

Although the rest of the matches are scheduled to take place inside the ring at Daily's Place, the Stadium Stampede will emanate from the Jacksonville Jaguars' TIAA Bank Stadium. Fans got a taste of what it could be like on the May 6 edition of Dynamite when Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega faced Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

That match featured plenty of hijinks, including both Jericho and Guevara getting run down by their opponents in a golf cart.

On the go-home edition of Dynamite before Double or Nothing, The Inner Circle attempted to teach Omega a lesson on the field, but The Young Bucks and "Hangman" Adam Page returned to make the save. Page ran about 50 yards to deliver a devastating clothesline to boot.

There are many factors that should contribute to the Stadium Stampede match being the most entertaining bout on the card. In addition to the novelty of where it is occurring and the fact that there are no rules, it will feature a ton of talented performers.

The Elite and The Inner Circle are the two dominant stables in AEW, and it is only fitting that they will settle the score at what is arguably the company's biggest pay-per-view of the year.

Cody vs. Lance Archer

A midcard champion will finally be crowned Saturday at Double or Nothing, when Cody and Lance Archer face off in the finals of a tournament to determine the inaugural TNT champion.

Ever since Archer debuted in AEW on April 1 with WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts as his manager, he has had his sights set on Cody. It was obvious the two men were set to clash at some point, but the TNT Championship tournament raised the stakes.

Since Cody and Archer were on opposite sides of the bracket, they were the odds-on favorites. The latter scored dominant wins over Colt Cabana and Dustin Rhodes, while the former beat Shawn Spears and Darby Allin to reach the finals.

The match could be the best on the Double or Nothing card from a technical in-ring perspective, plus it has arguably the best story attached to it with the popular underdog babyface Cody trying to get past the monster heel in Archer.

Additionally, fans will have to keep track of what is going on outside the ring with Roberts in Archer's corner and both Arn Anderson and Brandi Rhodes in Cody's corner. The American Nightmare's matches tend to be overbooked, but that can lead to some entertaining moments.

It is always exciting when a new championship is awarded, but that is even more so the case with the TNT title, as former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson will award it to the winner.

Tyson has been doing some intensive boxing training as of late, so perhaps he will get involved physically as well.

Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee

It can be argued that the AEW World Championship has been overshadowed to some degree entering Double or Nothing, but there is no doubt the title match between Jon Moxley and Brodie Lee will be of particular interest to the fans.

This will mark Moxley's first pay-per-view title defense since beating Jericho for the championship at Revolution on February 29, and it will come against someone he has a great deal of history with.

Moxley and Lee did battle years ago during their time on the independent scene and it carried over to WWE. Moxley was a member of The Shield as Dean Ambrose and Lee was a member of The Wyatt Family as Luke Harper, and those factions had some epic clashes.

Ambrose and Harper also had a rivalry after those factions dissolved and went at it in some matches with the Intercontinental Championship hanging in the balance.

Saturday's match will be their biggest encounter yet due to the prize that is on the line. Both performers also have a lot to gain and lose in terms of momentum and credibility as they attempt to establish themselves as faces of the company.

Moxley is arguably the top babyface in AEW, and while Lee only debuted on March 18, it hasn't taken him long to rise up the ranks and become one of the top heels.

It is difficult to envision Mox dropping the title already and Lee can ill afford a loss at this stage, so AEW will likely have to get creative with how it decides to book the match.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).