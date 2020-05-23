NFL Players We'd Love to Watch Duel in Other Sports

0 of 5

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

One of the most exciting hypotheticals in sports centers on the idea of how NFL stars would fare outside their comfort zone in other arenas.

The globe gets a look at one such idea this week in the highly anticipated golf event Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity," featuring NFL legends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning alongside golfing greats Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. The event starts at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

It will undoubtedly be very entertaining, as everyone is mic'd up for the two-on-two affair, and fans have to hope this is just the beginning. Some of the NFL's biggest stars boast rich backgrounds in basketball, baseball and even pro wrestling.

These are the showdowns between NFL pros we want to see in other sports.