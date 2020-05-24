Dark-Horse Pick to Win Each Division for 2020 Season

0 of 8

David Richard/Associated Press

Going into the regular season, we often project a handful of expected division winners—mostly clubs that won the previous year. Once teams hit the field, the results turn some of our predictions upside down.

Last offseason, the Los Angeles Rams seemed like favorites to win the NFC West coming off a run to the Super Bowl. Yet following five consecutive non-winning seasons, the San Francisco 49ers took the division crown with a 13-3 record.

Offseason acquisitions, players who return to action from significant injuries and free-agency departures could change the complexion of a division race, which leads to some surprises in the final standings.

Let's take a look at a dark-horse pick to win each division for the upcoming campaign. These selections are defined as clubs that didn't finish first last year. Secondly, none of the teams listed have the best odds to win a division title, per Caesars Palace.