Mike Trout Rookie Card Sells for Record-Breaking $900K at Auction

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 21, 2020

ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 13: Mike Trout #27 (C) of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim is presented with the Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award before the game against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 13, 2013 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)
Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

Mike Trout didn't sign a $1 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels until 2014. His MLB rookie card nearly cost that much alone Wednesday. 

Trout's autographed Bowman Draft Chrome Prospect card sold for a record $900,000 via Goldin Auctions, which was the highest price for a modern-day baseball card, per the Action Network's Darren Rovell. It also tied the record for the most expensive modern card ever, as a Michael Jordan-LeBron James trading card sold for $900,000 in February.

Through nine MLB seasons, Trout has been named an All-Star eight times, an AL MVP three times and a Silver Slugger seven times. He won Rookie of the Year in 2012 while leading the American League in stolen bases (49) and hitting 30 home runs. 

Arguably the best all-around baseball player since Mickey Mantle, Trout has entertained MLB fans for the last decade and is showing no signs of slowing down. 

In the meantime, the value of his rookie card continues to skyrocket. 

