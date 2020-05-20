2020 NBA 2K League Results: Timberwolves, Hornets Win, 76ers Swept

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

Wednesday night's action at the NBA 2K League was compelling as always, with a number of tasty matchups and one undefeated team catching its first L of the season.

Below, we'll break down the night's action.

Scores

T-Wolves Gaming def. Pistons GT: 67-54, 79-69

Hornets Venom GT def. Mavs Gaming: 64-72, 67-57, 68-64

Gen.G Tigers def. 76ers GC: 81-67, 67-58

Recap

T-Wolves Gaming is off to a nice start this season.

The squad moved to 3-1 with a convincing victory over Pistons GT, who had zero answer for BearDaBeast. All he did was score 31 points in Game 1 and 39 points in Game 2, dropping a casual 70 points in the series.

Good luck stopping this man.

In the second matchup, Hornets Venom GT survived a tight matchup with Mavs Gaming that came down to a Game 3 and a sloppy fourth quarter, with both teams exchanging turnovers late in the contest. But the Hornets came out on top, paced by Snubby's 28 points.

The Hornets moved to 3-1 on the year, handing the Mavs (4-1) their first loss.

Finally, 76ers GC continued their surprising struggles, dropping to Gen.G Tigers (2-0). It was all about ShiftyKaii on the night, who scored an incredible 81 points in the two games (40 in Game 1, 41 in Game 2).

It doesn't get much more dominant than that, and it's hard to imagine the 76ers' season starting off in more dire fashion.