Ultimate Tag Episode 1 Top Moments, Highlights from JJ, TJ and Derek Watt's Show

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and his younger brothers—Pittsburgh Steelers teammates T.J. and Derek Watt—hosted the first-ever episode of Ultimate Tag on Wednesday.

Simply put, the concept of Ultimate Tag can be summed up by using Fox 29 Philadelphia's Kristen Rodgers' definition:

More broadly, three men and three women competed against each other in a series of separate tag competitions throughout the night. One man and one woman would be declared the winners at the end of the evening after beating their fellow competitors.

But Ultimate Tag takes on an American Gladiator concept of sorts, as a group of world-class athletes with colorful and loud personalities (known as "taggers") stood determined to stop the competitors from achieving their goals.

The night's tagger MVP was The Flow, who effortlessly chased down one competitor, Juvie, during the Chase Tag event by finishing him off with a Superman dive:

In fairness to Juvie, The Flow is basically a human cheat code, who proved unstoppable any time he entered the arena.

In another sequence, another competitor, Jessica, ran for her life versus the Iron Giantess in Dodge Tag:

After Chase Tag and Dodge Tag, one man and one woman were eliminated before Dome Tag, where competitors had to avoid challengers on a dome 30 feet raised above the ground:

The night concluded with the Showdown, where competitors raced against the clock to traverse through an obstacle course and reach a summit. One tagger waited in the obstacle course, with another defending the summit.

Lisa dominated the Showdown in the women's bracket:

Unfortunately, Jessica had a shoe malfunction while trying to climb the final beam, and that proved costly enough to give Lisa the win:

On the men's side, Na'Eem blew through the course in under one minute:

But Charlie, who led his trio wire-to-wire, saved his best for last for the win:

Ultimate Tag returns next Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.