The 15 Matches and Moments That Defined AEW's 1st Year

0 of 15

Credit: AEW

"Do you want to change the world?"

It was a question asked by Cody and The Young Bucks from the very inception of All Elite Wrestling, a question that would become the foundation of the promotion and a promise made by the executive vice presidents to the fans who accepted their invitation to go on a ride unlike any the pro wrestling industry had seen before.

They promised a company for wrestlers and wrestling fans, by wrestlers and wrestling fans, that would provide the first real competition to the other industry giant in two decades.

Saturday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view represents the one-year anniversary of AEW's first show, a loud and exclamatory announcement to the industry that it was real and here to shift the paradigm.

Over the course of its first year, AEW provided fans with unforgettable moments such as the debut of Jon Moxley and Cody breaking the throne, and classic matches, like "Hangman" Adam Page and Kenny Omega's defense of the tag team titles against The Young Bucks.

All this while still establishing itself, an upstart unafraid to swim with the big fishes.

Its television deal with TNT, the introduction of Dynamite and the signing of major free agent Chris Jericho allowed AEW unprecedented success in its first year, all while captivating fans craving something new and exciting.

As the 2020 edition of Double or Nothing draws near, relive these 15 moments that defined AEW, beginning at last year's debut extravaganza in Las Vegas.