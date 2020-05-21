Fantasy Football 2020: Updated Positional Rankings and Flex Sleepers to Watch

Chris O?Meara/Associated Press

The start of the 2020 NFL season may still be at least four months away, but it's never too early to begin preparation.

Tom Brady is already hard at work prepping for the coming season. So too, are savvy fantasy managers who know that proper preparation can play a huge factor in season-long leagues. Knowing who to take, when to take them and who to avoid are all keys to a successful fantasy draft.

Getting value at all stages of the draft is equally important.

Here, we'll run down the top fantasy draft prospects at each key position—quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end—and examine some late-round flex sleepers worth keeping an eye on heading into training-camp season.

As always, best of luck this fantasy season!

2020 Fantasy PPR Rankings

Quarterbacks

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

5. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

6. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

7. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

8. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

9. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

10. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Running Backs

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

2. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

4. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

5. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

6. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

7. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

8. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

9. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

10. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

Wide Receivers

1. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

3. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

4. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

5. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

7. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions

8. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

10. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns

Tight Ends

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

4. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

5. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

6. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

7. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns

8. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints

9. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

10. Evan Engram, New York Giants

Flex Sleepers to Watch

Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Uncertainty still surrounds the Chicago Bears' quarterback situation. Chicago traded for Nick Foles this offseason and may choose to start him over incumbent Mitchell Trubisky. This doesn't necessarily mean that the offense will see a significant jump in production, however.

Foles was inconsistent enough in 2019, even when healthy, that the Jacksonville Jaguars were willing to dump him.

This uncertainty should lead to wideout Anthony Miller being available in the middle-to-late rounds. According to FantasyPros, his current average draft position (ADP) is 128th overall. This could be tremendous draft value.

Last season, Miller caught 52 passes for 656 yards and two touchdowns. He should see a jump in production now that Taylor Gabriel (353 yards, four TDs) has been banished to the free-agent pile. Miller is worth a draft and stash, especially in PPR formats.

Hayden Hurst, TE, Atlanta Falcons

With the Baltimore Ravens, tight end Hayden Hurst failed to live up to his first-round draft status. However, he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason, where he'll replace Pro Bowler Austin Hooper.

Hurt's new opportunity—he was behind Mark Andrews in Baltimore—could pay off big time for fantasy managers. The former South Carolina standout has already been working to create chemistry with quarterback Matt Ryan, and it should yield results.

Hooper caught 75 passes for 787 yards and six touchdowns with the Falcons last season. That is the sort of production fantasy managers can likely expect from Hurst in the Atlanta offense.

Hurst currently has an ADP of 169, according to FantasyPros. He's worth taking several spots higher. Hurst's floor is as a solid streaming option, while his ceiling is reliable weekly starter.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

For managers looking to add rookie sleepers, Indianapolis Colts wideout Michael Pittman Jr. may be the perfect target. The 6'4", 223-pound USC product could quickly emerge as the Colts' No. 2 receiver opposite T.Y. Hilton.

For new Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, he could be a premier security blanket.

"Big, smart and reliable, Pittman falls into the 'possession receiver' bin but has top-notch ball skills that allow him to bully and best cornerbacks down the field," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote.

Presumably, the Indianapolis offense will be more pass-oriented than it was last season with Jacoby Brissett under center. This provides Pittman with a high upside and makes him a fine fantasy gamble on draft day.

Pittman's current ADP sits at 187, according to FantasyPros.