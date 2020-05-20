Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Offered 5-Year, $175M Contract Extension

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly offered quarterback Dak Prescott a five-year contract extension that would make him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL annually.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan's K&C Masterpiece show Tuesday (h/t SI.com's Mike Fisher), Pro Football Talk's Chris Simms reported what he has heard on the Prescott contract front:

"From what I know of the situation, and I know from some people who are in the know that he's been offered five years, $175 million. He wants a four-year deal. If they do agree to a five-year deal they would like a really big number at the end of that fifth year to cover their butts for what the market might be at the position five years from now. And I've heard he's asking for somewhere like north of $45 million in that fifth year."

Prescott is set to be the seventh-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL in 2020 since the franchise tag will pay him over $31.4 million if he doesn't agree to a long-term deal, but a five-year, $175 million contract would pay him even more at $35 million per year.

