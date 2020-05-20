Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Offered 5-Year, $175M Contract Extension

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2020

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks koto throw against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly offered quarterback Dak Prescott a five-year contract extension that would make him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL annually. 

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan's K&C Masterpiece show Tuesday (h/t SI.com's Mike Fisher), Pro Football Talk's Chris Simms reported what he has heard on the Prescott contract front:

"From what I know of the situation, and I know from some people who are in the know that he's been offered five years, $175 million. He wants a four-year deal. If they do agree to a five-year deal they would like a really big number at the end of that fifth year to cover their butts for what the market might be at the position five years from now. And I've heard he's asking for somewhere like north of $45 million in that fifth year."

Prescott is set to be the seventh-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL in 2020 since the franchise tag will pay him over $31.4 million if he doesn't agree to a long-term deal, but a five-year, $175 million contract would pay him even more at $35 million per year.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Latest Dak Contract Offer

    Cowboys offered Prescott a five-year, $175M deal but he is still looking for a four-year deal (PFT)

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Latest Dak Contract Offer

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Redskins Rookie Had COVID-19

    WR Antonio Gandy-Golden has fully recovered from coronavirus after self-quarantining

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Redskins Rookie Had COVID-19

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Player Sues Airline

    Unnamed NFL player is suing United Airlines, alleges he was sexually assaulted and harassed on recent flight (@Master)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Player Sues Airline

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Young Players on the Verge of Superstardom

    Kyler, Chubb and the 7 others who will elevate their status in 2020

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Young Players on the Verge of Superstardom

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report