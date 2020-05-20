Glazer: Taysom Hill Will Be 'The Guy' at QB for Saints After Drew Brees Retires

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 20, 2020

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill warms up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

When the New Orleans Saints signed Taysom Hill to a two-year extension last month, it was an indication the team believes he can be an option at quarterback if Drew Brees retires after 2020. 

Per The Athletic's Jay Glazer, head coach Sean Payton believes in Hill's ability to lead the offense when Brees decides to hang up his cleats:

"No smokescreen, he's the guy. Sean Payton loves him but it's not just him, the whole team loves him, not just Sean Payton. Watch a Saints game. When he's in the game, watch the other players on the sideline, watch their reaction. They all get up and stand on the sidelines to watch him. I think Sean was always hoping to unleash him on the league without anyone seeing him before but now we've seen it with Lamar Jackson. He's a bigger Lamar Jackson. No, it's not a smokescreen. He likes him that much, he'll be the guy. He's with the perfect coach for that."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Video Play Button

Related

    NFL Player Sues Airline

    Unnamed NFL player is suing United Airlines, alleges he was sexually assaulted and harassed on recent flight (@Master)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Player Sues Airline

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Young Players on the Verge of Superstardom

    Kyler, Chubb and the 7 others who will elevate their status in 2020

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Young Players on the Verge of Superstardom

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Cam Newton Putting in Work 🎯

    Free-agent QB shows off his arm strength during quarantine

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cam Newton Putting in Work 🎯

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    40 Is the New 30 for NFL QBs 👴

    Why it's not unreasonable to think we'll see more Brees and Brady-types in the future 👉

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    40 Is the New 30 for NFL QBs 👴

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report