Glazer: Taysom Hill Will Be 'The Guy' at QB for Saints After Drew Brees Retires

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

When the New Orleans Saints signed Taysom Hill to a two-year extension last month, it was an indication the team believes he can be an option at quarterback if Drew Brees retires after 2020.

Per The Athletic's Jay Glazer, head coach Sean Payton believes in Hill's ability to lead the offense when Brees decides to hang up his cleats:

"No smokescreen, he's the guy. Sean Payton loves him but it's not just him, the whole team loves him, not just Sean Payton. Watch a Saints game. When he's in the game, watch the other players on the sideline, watch their reaction. They all get up and stand on the sidelines to watch him. I think Sean was always hoping to unleash him on the league without anyone seeing him before but now we've seen it with Lamar Jackson. He's a bigger Lamar Jackson. No, it's not a smokescreen. He likes him that much, he'll be the guy. He's with the perfect coach for that."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.