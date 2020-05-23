Best Friends Beat Private Party to Be No. 1 Contenders for AEW Tag Team Titles

Wong Maye-E/Associated Press

Best Friends defeated Private Party on the All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing pre-show Saturday to become the No. 1 contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Since AEW Tag Team champions Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page were scheduled for the Stadium Stampede match, the top traditional tag team bout on the card was Private Party vs. Best Friends with a future title shot hanging in the balance.

The inclusion of Best Friends in the match came as little surprise since they were on a roll entering Double or Nothing. Trent and Chuck Taylor scored numerous victories on Dynamite over the likes of Omega and Michael Nakazawa, Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian, and Jurassic Express.

During Best Friends' run of dominance, Private Party were largely absent because of the coronavirus pandemic. They did finally make their return on a recent episode of AEW Dark, however, and beat the team of Lee Johnson and Musa.

That marked the first match for Private Party in roughly two months, but that victory was enough to land them a No. 1 contenders' match against Best Friends.

While Private Party hadn't made a big impact in recent months, there is no doubt that they have accomplished a great deal in AEW. They first burst on to the scene at AEW All Out last August when they beat Angelico and Jack Evans on the pre-show.

Then, on the second episode of Dynamite, they upset The Young Bucks in the first round of the tournament to determine the inaugural AEW Tag Team champions. Private Party fell to The Lucha Brothers in the second round and then lost a Triple Threat AEW Tag Team title match at Full Gear that also included SCU and Lucha Bros.

Conversely, Best Friends have yet to receive a title opportunity in AEW despite the fact that they have won their fair share of matches as a team in the company.

Saturday's match represented a chance for two of the most talented tag teams in AEW to establish themselves as big-time players in the division with a title shot on the line.

Best Friends continued their string of success with another win at Double or Nothing, which sets the stage for what should be an incredibly entertaining match against Omega and Page in the near future.

