Every NFL Team's To-Do List for Rest of the 2020 Offseason

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The flurry of free agency and the excitement of the NFL draft have faded. Now teams face the challenge of installing schemes, identifying strengths and weaknesses, and turning promising rosters into competitive squads.

This is a difficult process under normal circumstances, but the NFL is not experiencing a normal offseason. With rookie minicamps and OTAs out the window, teams won't be able to accomplish everything they want before the start of the regular season. Some goals, however, have to be reached if franchises hope to be competitive this season and beyond.

Here, we'll examine the most critical items on each team's remaining to-do list.