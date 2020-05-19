Former 49ers QB Jesse Freitas Sr. Dies at Age 99; Member of Inaugural SF Team

Former 49ers QB Jesse Freitas Sr. Dies at Age 99; Member of Inaugural SF TeamMay 19, 2020
Jesse Freitas Sr., who played quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers when the franchise made their professional football debut in 1946, died Monday at the age of 99.
Per Vytas Mazeika of the Mercury News, Freitas' son, James, said his father died of cancer in his San Diego home.
The 49ers released the following statement Monday on Twitter:
San Francisco 49ers @49ers
The 49ers are saddened to learn of the passing of Jesse Freitas Sr., a QB on our inaugural 1946 team. Freitas later served as the head football coach at Junipero Serra HS & was inducted into the San Mateo County Sports HOF in 1995. We send our deepest condolences to his family. https://t.co/IeDrDaVQCW
Per Mazieka, Freitas was a U.S. Army veteran who earned a Bronze Star for his service during World War II.
