Former 49ers QB Jesse Freitas Sr. Dies at Age 99; Member of Inaugural SF Team

Jesse Freitas Sr., who played quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers when the franchise made their professional football debut in 1946, died Monday at the age of 99.

Per Vytas Mazeika of the Mercury News, Freitas' son, James, said his father died of cancer in his San Diego home.

The 49ers released the following statement Monday on Twitter:

Per Mazieka, Freitas was a U.S. Army veteran who earned a Bronze Star for his service during World War II.

