Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger's Game-Used Dodgers Jerseys, Bats Auction for $60K

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager's All In Challenge package takes the gameday experience to a new level, giving the winner and three guests the full Los Angeles Dodgers treatment.

On Tuesday, it sold for $60,000 and helped contribute to the tens of millions raised for COVID-19 relief through the Fanatics-powered charity.

Here's what the winner can expect, per the auction listing:

"Before preparations for the game that day begin, you and three guests will get to have a private lunch at the home of the NL West powerhouse. Then you'll have the opportunity to take some cuts and field some grounders out on the field with Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager. The Dodgers are also ready to make sure you look the part, as they're gifting you and your guests full team uniforms. The four of you will then watch the game from the Dodgers' Dugout Club, and when it's all said and done, you'll be taking home Bellinger's and Seager's game-used jerseys and bats!"

Bidding for the package started at $5,000 before rocketing up on the final day. Bellinger is the reigning National League MVP, and Seager is the team's star shortstop.

To date, the All In Challenge has raised $44.7 million, with 100 percent of the money raised going to Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America as fundraisers continue their mission of providing food to front-line workers and those in need.

More than 400 celebrities and athletes have participated in the challenge.