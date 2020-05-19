Derrick Henry Betting Favorite to Win 2020 Rushing Title over Ezekiel Elliott

Daniel Gluskoter/Associated Press

After leading the NFL in rushing yards in 2019, Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry is the favorite to win another rushing title in 2020.

According to Caesars Palace, Henry has 3-1 odds to lead the league in rushing next season. Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has the next-best odds at 6-1, while Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns is listed at 8-1.

Saquon Barkley (11-1), Josh Jacobs (12-1) Christian McCaffrey (13-1) and Devin Singletary (16-1) are among the other top options. Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson has 60-1 odds to lead the NFL in rushing yards after setting a quarterback record last year with 1,206.

Henry has improved his rushing totals in each of his first four seasons in the NFL, but he truly broke out last year with 303 carries for 1,540 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, all of which led the league. He ended the regular season with 211 rushing yards and three scores in Week 17 before taking over in the playoffs with 446 rushing yards in three games.

Though the Titans used a third-round draft pick on fellow running back Darrynton Evans, Henry should get plenty of chances to post big numbers in 2020.