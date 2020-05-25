5 NBA Breakups Where Everyone Wins

1 of 5

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

In a vacuum, Buddy Hield's four-year, $86 million extension, which kicks in for the 2020-21 season and could pay him an additional $20 million in performance incentives, isn't that bad. It declines by 8 percent annually and should take one of the league's most prolific long-range shooters through his prime, concluding after his age-31 season.

Hield made more triples through his first three years than anyone in league history, and the value of shooting has never been higher.

All that said, it still seems like both Hield and the Sacramento Kings need to go their separate ways.

Head coach Luke Walton shied away from using Hield during critical late-stage moments this season, and then he went a step further and removed his best shooter from the starting five. Hield voiced his displeasure prior to the demotion—which spurred better play from him and coincided with the Kings' making a late playoff push prior to the hiatus, by the way—and clearly wasn't satisfied after the change in role.

Sacramento is already committed to Harrison Barnes for $60.9 million over the next three full seasons, De'Aaron Fox will become max-extension-eligible in the 2020 offseason, and Marvin Bagley III—theoretically another long-term piece worthy of investment—will be due an extension the following summer. Those are significant future commitments to consider, and that's without even factoring in the team's likelihood of matching a hefty offer sheet on restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Maybe Hield and the Kings will reach an accord on his role, or maybe he'll defend well enough to justify reinsertion into the starting five. But it seems more likely that the fractures in the team-player relationship will expand, which makes moving on the wiser call—both from a financial and team-chemistry perspective.

A shooter as good as Hield fits almost anywhere, and it may even be possible he'd accept a bench role on a better team. A winner that needs spacing (hi, Philadelphia 76ers!) could get more out of him than the Kings, but a lottery team with a greater need for backcourt scoring could take Hield in and count on him to push his scoring average into the high 20s with more usage.

Possible Destinations: Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks