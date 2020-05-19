Saints' Michael Thomas Helps Provide 3K Meals to New Orleans Front-Line Workers

James Kenney/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is providing support for front-line workers.

On Tuesday, Thomas announced a donation of 3,000 meals to employees at Ochsner Health system facilities throughout the New Orleans area.

The meals will be donated in partnership with Raising Cane's, a restaurant chain based in Baton Rouge that specializes in chicken fingers.

"I wanted to do my part and support our front-line health care workers who are caring for so many in our community," Thomas said. "I thought they would enjoy having some Cane's during their shift. And I'm grateful to my friend, Todd Graves, for joining me in letting our health care workers know how much they are appreciated."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Raising Cane's employees who don't work at a drive-thru establishment have been making protective facemasks for donation.

Thomas has become a key player for the Saints since they drafted him in the second round in 2016. He set an NFL record with 149 receptions last season and led the league with 1,725 receiving yards.