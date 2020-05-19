Eagles News: Andre Dillard Has 'Taken Command' of LT Job Amid Jason Peters Buzz

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 19, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard (77) in action against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 17-10. (Brad Penner/AP Images for Panini)
Brad Penner/Associated Press

While the Philadelphia Eagles remain in contact with Jason Peters, head coach Doug Pederson sounds confident about Andre Dillard being able to step in as the starting left tackle next season.  

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday (h/t Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper), Pederson said Dillard has "taken command" of the position. 

Peters has been Philadelphia's primary left tackle since being acquired from the Buffalo Bills in 2009. The nine-time Pro Bowler is currently a free agent but has remained in contact with the Eagles about returning. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier this month that Peters is still working out with the intention of playing in 2020.       

Pederson spoke about Peters on Tuesday: "With Jason Peters, we've always said that we would stay in touch with him during the offseason, and we have."

The Eagles selected Dillard No. 22 overall in the 2019 NFL draft. He appeared in all 16 games (four starts) as a rookie. 

If the Eagles decide to move on from Peters, Dillard's experience gained last season could prove to be an invaluable asset for the team. The Washington State alum may be tasked with protecting Carson Wentz's blind side in 2020. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Pederson Talks Hurts vs. Sudfeld Backup QB Competition

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Pederson Talks Hurts vs. Sudfeld Backup QB Competition

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Sudfeld Not Expecting Drama in Eagles Quarterback Room

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Sudfeld Not Expecting Drama in Eagles Quarterback Room

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    How Carson Wentz Can Be a Top 5 Quarterback in 2020

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    How Carson Wentz Can Be a Top 5 Quarterback in 2020

    Michael Kist
    via Bleeding Green Nation

    Michael Thomas Providing Meals

    Saints star teams up with Raising Cane's to provide 3,000 meals to frontline workers at hospitals across Louisiana

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Michael Thomas Providing Meals

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report