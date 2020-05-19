Eagles News: Andre Dillard Has 'Taken Command' of LT Job Amid Jason Peters Buzz

Brad Penner/Associated Press

While the Philadelphia Eagles remain in contact with Jason Peters, head coach Doug Pederson sounds confident about Andre Dillard being able to step in as the starting left tackle next season.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday (h/t Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper), Pederson said Dillard has "taken command" of the position.

Peters has been Philadelphia's primary left tackle since being acquired from the Buffalo Bills in 2009. The nine-time Pro Bowler is currently a free agent but has remained in contact with the Eagles about returning.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier this month that Peters is still working out with the intention of playing in 2020.

Pederson spoke about Peters on Tuesday: "With Jason Peters, we've always said that we would stay in touch with him during the offseason, and we have."

The Eagles selected Dillard No. 22 overall in the 2019 NFL draft. He appeared in all 16 games (four starts) as a rookie.

If the Eagles decide to move on from Peters, Dillard's experience gained last season could prove to be an invaluable asset for the team. The Washington State alum may be tasked with protecting Carson Wentz's blind side in 2020.