NBA Mock Draft 2020: Latest Projections for 1st-Round Action

Athleticism Matters in the Top 5

It was already written that Georgia's Anthony Edwards was going in the Top 5.

In fact, he's increasingly landing at No.1 on most mock drafts.

With his NBA-ready body, strength and elite athleticism, Edwards is seen as a player that will make an immediate impact at the pro level.

And depending on what team he goes to, he'll make a real push as Rookie of the Year.

But for Dayton's Obi Toppin, who took the NCAA by storm last season, coming off the board no later than fifth was not always in the cards.

It is now.

The high-flying Toppin showed that he was meant for primetime after leading the Flyers to a 29-2 record after averaging 20 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

He was an all-around player who could create his own shot and play excellent defense.

Toppin's dunks, though, was what made everyone pay attention.

At 6'9", 200 pounds, the 2020 John R. Wooden Award winner was poetry in motion above the rim.

An easy comparison is Blake Griffin, which is very good.

Look for Toppin to also challenge for the ROY if he gets enough time to shine.

No College, No Problem

The NCAA has long been the farming system for the NBA.

Players go to the best programs in the country and garner the kind of attention needed to get the call to go to the next level.

But now, that tried and true method is in jeopardy thanks to LaMelo Ball and R.J. Hampton.

The talented teens decided against playing college ball and elected to play overseas in Australia.

In the past, making such a move was looked at in a borderline negative way.

Ball and Hampton were special players, though, so front offices and scouts paid close attention to what both were able to accomplish in the land down under.

Now, both are poised to be lottery picks.

Hampton played well enough for the New Zealand Breakers, averaging 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

He didn't have the kind of season that he would have liked, but he showed enough promise to land in the Top 14.

Ball on the other hand put on enough of a show to challenge for the No. 1 pick.

He averaged 17 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per outing, but his greatest strength was his ability to run a team.

He's got excellent court vision, can control the tempo of a game and hasn't seen a pass that he can't make.

The rub for him will be his defensive skills and his unorthodox shot.

Ball's older brother, Lonzo, has seen success with his own questionable shooting form, so that shouldn't be too much of a concern.

Ball also brings a level of star power with him, which can be good or bad for a team.

Nevertheless, look for him to make some noise at the next level if the team that chooses him gives him the reins.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com