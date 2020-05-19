NBA Mock Draft 2020: Latest Projections for 1st-Round Action

The NBA draft is always a watershed moment.

For teams, it can be about winning the path to immediate impact or receiving hope for the future. For players, it could be about stepping into the arena right away or taking the time to learn how to be a pro.

Either way, this year's draft promises to be full of intrigue.

The positioning of prospects projected for the lottery changes almost daily, but there's a general consensus on the players that are thought of as future All Stars.

Here's the latest mock draft and the projections for the first round.

                         

1. Golden State: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks 

3. Minnesota: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

4. Atlanta: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

5. Detroit: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

6. New York: Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv

7. Chicago: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

8. Charlotte: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

9. Washington: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

10. Phoenix: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

11. San Antonio: R.J. Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

12. Sacramento: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

13. New Orleans: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

14. Portland: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

15. Orlando: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

16. Minnesota (via Brooklyn): Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

17. Boston (via Memphis): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

18. Dallas: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

19. Milwaukee (via Indiana): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

20. Brooklyn (via Philadelphia): Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

21. Denver (via Houston): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

22. Philadelphia (via Oklahoma City): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

23. Miami: Vernon Carey Jr., PF/C, Duke

24. Utah: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

25. Oklahoma City (via Denver): Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos

26. Boston: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, FC Barcelona

27. New York (via L.A. Clippers): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

28. Toronto: Xavier Tillman, PF, Michigan State

29. L.A. Lakers: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

30. Boston (via Milwaukee): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

