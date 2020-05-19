NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Top Targets in League

Chris Elise/Getty Images

When the 2019-20 NBA season resumes and concludes, the focus will be on Anthony Davis.

After the center helps the Los Angeles Lakers contend for a championship, he has a decision to make about his long-term future.

Davis has a player option for next season, but there is a high chance he will opt out and negotiate a deal that keeps him with the Western Conference leader for multiple years.

The 27-year-old is one of a few big men with an important decision looming this offseason, and in most cases, those calls could involve staying with their current team.

Anthony Davis

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Davis has a $28.7 million player option attached to the end of his current contract.

The belief among most analysts around the NBA is that he will not set that in motion and become an unrestricted free agent. In that scenario, he would then negotiate a new longer contract with the Lakers.

Yahoo's Keith Smith noted that would happen "barring something really unexpected with the salary cap dropping dramatically."

According to Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register, the majority of the work on a long-term deal is almost done.

"Most in league circles believe that work is largely done—that L.A. is where Davis wanted to be, LeBron James is the teammate he wanted to have, and that the Lakers have done enough to sell him on a future with the franchise," he wrote.

Davis' current deal does not put him anywhere close to the league's top contracts in terms of average annual value. Damian Lillard, James Harden and John Wall are among a group of six players who are making over $40 million per season, while 25 others are earning over $30 million per year, including LeBron James.

Yahoo's Chris Haynes reported in January that the Lakers offered Davis a four-year, $146 million max extension, which would have paid him $36.5 million per year. He noted the decision to decline that offer "was made out of salary-cap implications and because Davis wants to solely focus on this season."

Davis, who is averaging 26.7 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, may choose to take a shorter contract in the offseason if the salary cap comes down as one of the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If that occurs, he could agree to a two- or three-year deal and then earn more money with the Lakers once that contract expires.

Christian Wood

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

While Davis has been the talk of the free-agent market for quite some time, Christian Wood has only recently generated buzz about his offseason decision.

The 24-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent and is in line for an upgrade from his current $1.6 million salary.

According to The Athletic's James L. Edwards III, there is interest from the Boston Celtics, who "inquired about Wood on more than one occasion" around the trade deadline. They may not be able to afford him since Gordon Hayward and Enes Kanter both have player options that combined are valued over $39 million.

Even if Boston had salary-cap space, it may not have been able to draw him away from the Pistons. He has carved out a large role for himself in Detroit, where he is averaging 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Since Andre Drummond's departure in a trade to Cleveland, Wood's numbers have risen. He had 16 consecutive double-digit point performances before the NBA suspended its season.

If the Pistons offer him a larger deal, he should accept since he would feature in a bigger role next season and he would avoid some of the financial uncertainty that could limit what other teams offer him.

Andre Drummond

Paul Beaty/Associated Press

Re-signing Wood is a cheaper alternative for the Pistons, which would have had to pay Drummond $28.7 million if he picked up his player option.

The Cleveland Cavaliers now face that situation after the 28-year-old was acquired in exchange for Brandon Knight, John Henson and a 2023 second-round pick.

According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, Drummond "picking up his option remains most likely." His option for the 2020-21 campaign would pay him over $1 million more than this season, and that would allow him to test a healthier free-agent market next summer.

In eight games with the Cavs, Drummond totaled 17.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. He has averaged a double-double in all but one of his NBA seasons.

If Drummond opts in, Cleveland could select a wing player early in the 2020 NBA draft to pair with him, Darius Garland, Collin Sexton and Kevin Love in an attempt to push up the East standings.

Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference



Contract information obtained from Spotrac

