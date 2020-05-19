Bobby Lashley Finally on Right Track, Edge vs. Orton and More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Monday's episode of WWE Raw looked to move past Money in the Bank and put all of its efforts into setting up Backlash on June 14.

The women's division received a lot of attention this week. Charlotte Flair took on Ruby Riott, The IIconics challenged Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the women's tag titles, Natalya had a rematch with Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax had a confrontation with Asuka and Kairi Sane, and Zelina Vega was there to manage her clients.

We also saw Drew McIntyre defeat Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens and Apollo Crews beat Austin Theory and Angel Garza, Bobby Lashley destroyed R-Truth, and The Viking Raiders had an ax-throwing challenge with The Street Profits.

This week's show was all over the place, but it had a few good matches and some interesting storyline developments. Let's look at some of the bigger segments from Raw and where they are heading.