Fantasy Football 2020: Latest PPR Rankings & Players Likely to Be Overdrafted

Oh, how fantasy football enthusiasts love to uncover sleepers. There's nothing quite like snagging a player in the middle or late rounds and watching him become a budding NFL star—while also riding him to the fantasy playoffs, naturally.

However, as important as it is to find good value later in drafts, it's vital to avoid bad value early in drafts. A savvy manager can overcome having a second- or third-round pick being merely good on a weekly basis. Using a high draft pick on a player who rarely comes off the bench can spell disaster.

Every year, though, fantasy prospects are overdrafted due to hype, past performance or projected role. Last year, for example, James Conner appears to be in store for a monster season—he had 1,470 combined rushing and receiving yards with 13 touchdowns in 2018. However, he proved incapable of carrying the Pittsburgh Steelers offense without Ben Roethlisberger under center.

Here, we'll dig into some fantasy options who are likely to be overdrafted in 2020 and why managers should be wary about taking them early. We're not saying to avoid them completely, only to exercise caution when assessing their draft-day value.

First, though, some updated PPR draft rankings.

2020 Fantasy Top 50, PPR

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

3. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

4. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

5. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

6. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

7.. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

8. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

9. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

10. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

11. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

12. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

13. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

14. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

15. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

16. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

17. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

18. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

21. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

22. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

23. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

24. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

25. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

26. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

27. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

28. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

29. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

30. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

31. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

32. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

33. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

34. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

35. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

36. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

37. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

38. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

39. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

40. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

41. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

42. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

43. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

44. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

45. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

46. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

47. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

48. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams

49. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

50. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary flashed plenty of promise as a rookie, finishing with 775 rushing yards, 194 receiving yards and four touchdowns. However, managers expecting him to be the next premier fantasy back could be disappointed.

For starters, the Bills drafted Utah running back Zack Moss in the third round last month. He is almost certain to take over the inside-running role held by Frank Gore last season.

"Watching Moss' game tape is like watching an exercise in controlled violence on just about every carry, but his vision, balance, patience and wiggle are additional skills that help to make him a well-rounded runner," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote of Moss.

Therefore, the departure of Gore is not going to thrust Singletary into the role of every-down back. Additionally, Singletary may struggle to dramatically increase his touchdown total. Moss will be a prime option near the goal line, and the Bills like to utilize quarterback Josh Allen as a runner in the red zone.

Singletary can be a fine addition to a fantasy roster, but he isn't a clear-cut RB2. His average draft position (ADP) of 43—according to FantasyPros—suggests otherwise.

Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

While Singletary's projected role makes him a fantasy draft risk, Los Angeles Chargers wideout Keenan Allen is a gamble for a different reason entirely. Namely, his longtime quarterback, Philip Rivers, is now with the Indianapolis Colts.

While the Chargers did draft Oregon's Justin Herbert in the first round, the rookie gunslinger isn't an NFL-ready prospect and may not even see the field in 2020. This means that the Chargers are likely to rely on journeyman Tyrod Taylor this season. While Taylor can be a capable starter and a dangerous dual-threat, he hasn't traditionally been a high-volume passer.

His most prolific season came in 2015, when Taylor passed for 3,035 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. Those are respectable numbers, but similar production likely won't lead to another near-1,200-yard season for Allen.

In 2018, Allen racked up 1,196 yards. He had 1,199 yards in 2019.

Managers should be wary of overdrafting Allen, who currently holds an ADP of 33, according to FantasyPros. Allen could, however, provide solid value a couple of rounds later.

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski is back and reunited with Tom Brady. Why wouldn't managers jump all over him in the middle rounds of a fantasy draft? Well, for one, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have two other capable tight ends in O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.

Yes, Gronkowski has traditionally been Brady's go-to target, but the reality is that Tampa only has so many tight-end snaps to dole out.

There's also the small matter of Gronkowski returning after a one-year absence form football. While 31-year-old can undoubtedly return to playing shape, there's no guarantee that he'll be the same dominant pass-catcher fans came to know from the New England Patriots.

Can Gronk be a leader for the Buccaneers and perhaps a steaming starter for fantasy managers? Sure. However, his production isn't likely to match his current ADP of 88. Gronkowski should be targeted as a late-round flier might pleasantly surprise later in the season.