Giants' DeAndre Baker's Charges Will Be Dismissed 'Soon,' Says Attorney

A lawyer for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker is confident the four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault against his client will be thrown out.

"This case is going to be dismissed," he told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post on Monday. "One day soon, this case is gonna be dismissed."

