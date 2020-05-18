Giants' DeAndre Baker's Charges Will Be Dismissed 'Soon,' Says Attorney

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 29: DeAndre Baker #27 of the New York Giants looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

A lawyer for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker is confident the four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault against his client will be thrown out. 

"This case is going to be dismissed," he told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post on Monday. "One day soon, this case is gonna be dismissed."

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

