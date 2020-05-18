Police Investigating Alleged Sexual Assault of Cody Latimer's 4-Year-Old Son

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Washington wide receiver Cody Latimer appeared in court Monday and is facing charges of assault in the second degree, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of weapons and reckless endangerment.

According to Mike Klis and Dacia Johnson of 9NEWS Denver, Latimer allegedly threatened his friend with a gun and discharged the weapon after an argument from a poker game early Saturday morning.

"At the hearing, Latimer's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, told the court that he has been contacted by law enforcement concerning an investigation of a sexual assault of Latimer's 4-year-old son that was allegedly perpetrated by one of the individuals at that poker game," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and John Keim.

Schefter noted "The allegations concerning the shooting incident occurred at about the same time and location of the alleged sexual assault."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.