Police Investigating Alleged Sexual Assault of Cody Latimer's 4-Year-Old Son

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 29: Cody Latimer #12 of the New York Giants in action against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Washington wide receiver Cody Latimer appeared in court Monday and is facing charges of assault in the second degree, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of weapons and reckless endangerment. 

According to Mike Klis and Dacia Johnson of 9NEWS Denver, Latimer allegedly threatened his friend with a gun and discharged the weapon after an argument from a poker game early Saturday morning.

"At the hearing, Latimer's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, told the court that he has been contacted by law enforcement concerning an investigation of a sexual assault of Latimer's 4-year-old son that was allegedly perpetrated by one of the individuals at that poker game," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and John Keim.

Schefter noted "The allegations concerning the shooting incident occurred at about the same time and location of the alleged sexual assault."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Cody Latimer arrest stemmed from poker argument

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Cody Latimer arrest stemmed from poker argument

    106.7 The Fan
    via 106.7 The Fan

    Police Investigating Alleged Sexual Assault of Cody Latimer's 4-Year-Old Son

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Police Investigating Alleged Sexual Assault of Cody Latimer's 4-Year-Old Son

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Tony Dungy: Rooney Rule Tweaks Could Have 'Unintended Consequences'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tony Dungy: Rooney Rule Tweaks Could Have 'Unintended Consequences'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL Testing Facemasks with Surgical or N95 Material

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Testing Facemasks with Surgical or N95 Material

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report