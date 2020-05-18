Report: Ed Oliver Still Participating in Bills' Offseason Program Despite Arrest

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver will continue participating in the team's virtual offseason program despite being arrested for DWI and unlawfully carrying a weapon over the weekend.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the team plans on allowing the legal process to play itself out rather than punishing him before the case is adjudicated.

Police pulled Oliver over after they received a 911 call about a driver operating a vehicle erratically. When they pulled him over, Oliver had a beer between his legs and was in possession of a pistol.

Officers then had Oliver do a field sobriety test and determined he was "impaired but by possibly something besides alcohol." He was then arrested and taken to a local hospital, where he underwent a mandatory blood screening.

"We are aware of the situation and we are gathering more information," the Bills said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this point."



Oliver, the Bills' 2019 first-round pick, recorded 43 tackles and five sacks during his rookie season.

If he is convicted, Oliver will face an automatic three-game suspension for driving under the influence, according to the new collective bargaining agreement. DUIs were previously subject to an automatic two-game suspension.

Oliver could be subject to further punishment under the personal conduct policy for the gun charge.