Director Jason Hehir: Final 2 Episodes of 'The Last Dance' Completed Remotely

ESPN's 10-part The Last Dance documentary series concluded with Episodes 9 and 10 airing Sunday night.

Director Jason Hehir disclosed to the Los Angeles Times' Arash Markazi that the final two episodes were completed remotely during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:

Markazi noted that the 43-year-old conducted 106 interviews for The Last Dance. All of that material needed to be edited together quicker than expected as ESPN fast-tracked the documentary to air from April 19 through Sunday rather than beginning in June as originally planned.

"On Jan. 1, 2020, we had zero episodes completed," Hehir said. "That went up to three episodes by March 16 when everything shut down."

Based on the 5.8 million viewers averaged across the first six episodes, The Last Dance didn't suffer from altered production.

The Last Dance revisited the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls team led by Michael Jordan and key events leading up to that year. The season culminated in a sixth and final championship for the Jordan-led Bulls dynasty of the 1990s.