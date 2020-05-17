Ex-Astros, Mets Manager Art Howe Released After Being Hospitalized with COVID-19

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

Former MLB player and manager, Art Howe, was released Sunday after being hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19.

"Relief, back in my own bedroom, it's just sweet," he told reporters, per ESPN. "It was a long five days or so. I'm finally feeling a little bit better. Still not able to eat real good, taste buds are giving me a hard time. It's just nice to be back home and hopefully continue to progress."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.