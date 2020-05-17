Ex-Astros, Mets Manager Art Howe Released After Being Hospitalized with COVID-19

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2020

OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 18: Former manger Art Howe is introduced during a ceremony honoring the 2002 Oakland Athletics 20 game win streak before the game against the Cleveland Indians at O.co Coliseum on August 18, 2012 in Oakland, California. The Oakland Athletics defeated the Cleveland Indians 8-5. (Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)
Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

Former MLB player and manager, Art Howe, was released Sunday after being hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19.

"Relief, back in my own bedroom, it's just sweet," he told reporters, per ESPN. "It was a long five days or so. I'm finally feeling a little bit better. Still not able to eat real good, taste buds are giving me a hard time. It's just nice to be back home and hopefully continue to progress."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

