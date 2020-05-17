Kevin Harvick Wins at Darlington, NASCAR's 1st Race in Return from COVID-19

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 17, 2020

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 17: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light YOURFACEHERE Ford, walks pit road prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 17, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. NASCAR resumes the season after the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR is back. And Kevin Harvick welcomed its return with a win at The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday. 

Not only was it a special day for NASCAR fans, having racing back on their televisions, but it was also a milestone for Harvick, who became just the 14th driver in NASCAR history to win 50 races. 

Alex Bowman finished in second place, Kurt Busch took home third, and Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five. William Byron won the first stage, while Brad Keselowski took the second.  

                   

