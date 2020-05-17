Kevin Harvick Wins at Darlington, NASCAR's 1st Race in Return from COVID-19

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR is back. And Kevin Harvick welcomed its return with a win at The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday.

Not only was it a special day for NASCAR fans, having racing back on their televisions, but it was also a milestone for Harvick, who became just the 14th driver in NASCAR history to win 50 races.

Alex Bowman finished in second place, Kurt Busch took home third, and Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five. William Byron won the first stage, while Brad Keselowski took the second.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.